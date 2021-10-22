Earthquake disrupts the live event of New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern.

While addressing the country in a Covid-19 virus briefing, Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, halted the event as an earthquake shook the country’s capital city of Wellington on Friday. The event continued after a short time.

According to Geonet, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck Wellington and neighbouring locations, with the epicentre 35 kilometres (21.75 miles) south-west of Taumarunui in central North Island. While the tremors were felt far and wide, no damage or injuries were reported. The magnitude was 5.6 according to the United States Geological Survey.

When the shaking started, Ardern grabbed her podium, told the reporter who asked a question that there was a slight distraction. She continued to answer the reporter’s question after the shaking stopped.

New Zealand is prone to mild to medium-intensity earthquakes, as it lies on the seismically active ‘Ring of Fire,’ a 40,000-kilometer (24,855-mile) arc of volcanoes and ocean trenches that girdles much of the Pacific Ocean.