Explosion, Factory fire in Russia’s Ryazan region; 16 dead

Moscow: At least sixteen people were killed in the explosion and fire and that occurred in a factory in Ryazan region in Russia, in which 16 people were reported dead, on Friday. Assistant Health Minister of Russia, Alexey Kuznetsov said that medical psychologists and disaster medicine teams are working at the scene.

‘According to preliminary data as of 11:30 [08:30 GMT], 16 people died as a result of the incident. Medical psychologists and disaster medicine teams are working on the spot’, Kuznetsov told the media. According to emergency services, the affected workshop belongs to a company engaged in the production and storage of explosives and ammunition disposal.

