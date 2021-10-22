Five killed, six injured as house collapses

Lucknow: In a tragic incident, five people were killed and six others injured when a two-storey house collapsed. The incident took place late Thursday night at Rauja Arjan rarea in Uttar Pradesh.

The deceased were identified as Sanjida (37), Azimullah (68), Mohammad Kaif (8), Mohammad Saif (19) and Miswah (18). The injured are being treated at the district hospital. Six injured include Chandni (12), Hera (10), Asusideen (20), Sanno (60), Sneha (14).

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has extended his condolences over the deaths and directed the officials to ensure proper medical treatment to those injured.