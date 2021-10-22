Germany aims to make Olaf Scholz, chancellor by end of this year.

The three German parties which are negotiating a new coalition government hope to wind up discussions by the end of November and nominate Social Democrat Olaf Scholz as chancellor in the week of December 6th, according to the information from the party insiders.

The SPD’s general secretary Lars Klingbeil said that the goal was for 22 specialist policy working groups to report back by the 10th of November this year, as formal coalition negotiations between the SPD, the Greens, and the Free Democrats (FDP) has begun.

The senior officials of other parties informed that they were optimistic about the talks as they think the negotiations would be successful. The general secretary of the Free Democrats party which is business-friendly, Volker Wissing said that the exploratory talks were very encouraging.

Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc was relegated to second place in last month’s national election after the still popular Chancellor decided not to run for a fifth term after 16 years in office.

Although Greens co-chief Annalena Baerbock indicated that both the junior partners were interested in the finance ministry, FDP leader Christian Lindner said, late on Thursday during a political talkshow on broadcaster ZDF, that the parties had not yet addressed cabinet personnel decisions.