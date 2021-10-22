Gulf country mandates private health insurance for expatriates

Doha: Qatar government has instructed that all employers in Qatar will be required to provide health insurance coverage for expatriate workers and their families. A new law for this was issued by Qatar Emir.

At present, the foreign residents and visitors can access basic public health care for free by paying a minimum fee for a government health card and employers are not mandated to provide additional private health insurance.

As per the new law, all visitors coming to Qatar must purchase a health insurance plan that covers them while in the country.

