India successfully flight-tests indigenously developed ABHYAS off Odisha coast

Balasore: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight-tested the indigenously developed High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT), ABHYAS, from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) on Friday. The flight-tests were conducted by the DRDO at its ITR, Chandipur, off the coast of Bay of Bengal in Odisha.

The current test was conducted as a part of developmental flight trials. Official sources said that the vehicle can be used as an aerial target for evaluation of various missile systems. The performance of the target aircraft was monitored through telemetry and various tracking sensors including Radars and Electro Optical Tracking System (EOTS). Once developed, this indigenous target aircraft will meet the requirements of High-speed Expendable Aerial Targets (HEAT) for Indian Armed Forces.

ABHYAS is designed and developed by DRDO’s Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Bengaluru. The air vehicle was launched using twin under-slung boosters which provide the initial acceleration to the vehicle, and is powered by a gas turbine engine to sustain a long endurance flight at subsonic speed. The vehicle is programmed for fully autonomous flight, and the check-out of air vehicle is done using laptop-based Ground Control Station (GCS).

The target aircraft is equipped with MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) based Inertial Navigation System (INS) for navigation, along with the Flight Control Computer (FCC) for guidance and control. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO for the successful flight trial of Abhyas.