IRCTC announces Shimla-Manali Package: Check fare, itinerary

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a new package for tourists. The IRCTC launched the Shimla-Manali Package. The package is named ‘HIMACHAL DELIGHT EX KOLKATA’.

The package costs Rs 30,990 per person. The seven days and six nights package include travel by air and road. The journey will begin from Kolkata and passengers will be taken from Kolkata Airport to New Delhi via flight.

Also Read: Amazon Prime to hike its subscription rate in India: Here is the new rate

From Delhi, passengers will be taken to Chandigarh and they can visit Rock Garden and Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh. The next day, the passengers will be taken to Manali and after rest at the hotel they will be taken to Solang Valley and Rohtang Pass. On the next day, tourists will visit local places in Manali such as Hadimba Temple, Manu Temple, Vashishtha Snan, Van Vihar, Tibetan Monastery and Club House.On the next day, tourists will leave Manali to go to Shimla.

In Shimla, the passengers will be taken to Kullu Valley, Shimla Masjid, Vice Regal Lodge, Christ Church Gaiety Theatre, The Grindlays Bank, The Scandal Point and The North the Mall Shopping Plaza.