ISRO espionage case: Kerala HC extends anticipatory bail of former DGP Siby Mathews

Kochi: Kerala High Court on Friday extended the anticipatory bail of former Director-General of Police Siby Mathews till October 27, in the ISRO espionage case 1994. The fourth accused in the case was granted anticipatory bail for a period of 60 days from August 24 till October 24, by the Thiruvananthapuram sessions court in the conspiracy to frame former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan and others.

Single Bench of Justice K Haripal ruled this on a petition filed by Siby Mathews against the Session Court’s order. The Court will consider the matter on October 27 for further hearing.

Petitioner in his plea stated that the time limit imposed on the anticipatory bail to be set aside, as it was in violation of the law settled by the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court. The plea also noted that the petitioner is fully cooperating with the investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) New Delhi unit, adding that the allegations related to incidents had occurred in 1994. The petitioner further pointed out that the custodial interrogation of the petitioner may not be necessary to probe the matter in this case.