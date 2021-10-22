MP Sushmita Dev’s car attacked; TMC accuses BJP of ‘Political terrorism’

Agartala: Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev, on Friday, alleged that her car was attacked by BJP workers, while campaigning in Tripura for the 2023 assembly elections. The TMC leader was campaigning in a car for the ‘Tripurar Jonno Trinamool’ drive when her car was allegedly attacked by BJP workers.

Sushmita Dev, who sustained physical injuries, was taken to the Amtuli Police Station in West Tripura district, where she lodged a complaint with the police. TMC also accused that the party’s vehicles that were being used for the Tripura campaign have also been vandalised in the attack. Party leaders further alleged that, apart from Sushmita Dev, some I-PAC employees who were working on the TMC’s Tripura campaign, were also attacked and their phones were taken away by the BJP workers, said the party.

‘Once again, Tripura CM Biplab Deb has proved that he cannot bear the presence of AITC in Tripura. When will this attack on opposition leaders stop’ TMC lashed out against BJP, following the attack. ‘Under @bjpbiplab’s #DuareGundaRaj, attack on political opponents is setting new records! Physically manhandling a sitting female Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev is BEYOND SHAMEFUL & POLITICAL TERRORISM by BJP Tripura goons! The time is near. People of Tripura will answer!’ Abhishek Banarjee, on his Twitter handle, penned after the incident.

Under @BjpBiplab's #DuareGundaRaj, attack on political opponents is setting new records! Physically manhandling a sitting female Rajya Sabha MP, @SushmitaDevAITC is BEYOND SHAMEFUL & POLITICAL TERRORISM by @BJP4Tripura goons! The time is near. People of Tripura will answer! — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) October 22, 2021

Ms Dev, who had quit the Congress in August and joined Trinamool, has been travelling across Tripura to campaign for the 2023 assembly polls, as the Mamata Banerjee-led party pushes hard to emerge as a formidable force in the North-eastern state.

Also read: Rawat relieved; Harish Chaudhary appointed as new Punjab AICC in-charge