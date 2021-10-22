Police seized illicit liquor, Rs 79 Lakh cash

Jaipur: The Rajasthan police has seized illicit liquor, cash, narcotics substances and other material from Vallabhnagar and Dhariawa assembly constituencies in Rajasthan. Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said from the day the by-elections were announced for Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad till October 21, various items worth Rs 79.29 lakh have been confiscated.

Voting in both the assembly constituencies will be held on October 30 and the counting will take place on November 2.