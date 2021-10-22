Qantas Airways to resume flight services from Australia

Sydney: Qantas Airways has announced that it will resume international passenger services from Australia. Sydney based Qantas announced services to Thailand, Singapore, South Africa and Fiji. A new service to New Delhi would begin in December.

Flights to Singapore from Melbourne will resume on December 16. Qantas already announced flights between Sydney to London and Sydney to Los Angeles from November 1. Flights to Honolulu, Vancouver, Tokyo, and New Zealand will commence from mid-December,

The decision was taken as Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that tourists will be allowed to enter the country. As per the new entry rules, all vaccinated Australian permanent residents and citizens will be free to travel through Sydney from November 1. They are exempted from mandatory hotel quarantine