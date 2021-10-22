Rawat relieved; Harish Chaudhary appointed as new Punjab AICC in-charge

New Delhi: The Congress party has appointed Harish Chaudhary as the AICC in-charge for party affairs in Punjab, replacing Harish Rawat, ahead of upcoming polls. Chaudhary, who was the AICC secretary for Punjab, has also been given charge for Chandigarh.

‘Congress president has appointed Harish Chaudhary as AICC in-charge of Punjab and Chandigarh with immediate effect. Harish Rawat is being relieved from his current responsibility as AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab and Chandigarh’, an official party statement informed. The statement further appreciated Rawat’s contribution as general secretary, adding that he will continue to be a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision making body of the party.

The decision was announced after Rawat had insisted the party high-command to relieve him as general secretary in-charge for Punjab, in view of the upcoming assembly elections in Uttarakhand. Rawat has played a key role in bringing in Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Punjab Congress chief, despite strong opposition from then chief minister Amarinder Singh. He later played a key role in replacing Amarinder Singh with Charanjit Singh Channi as chief minister of Punjab when Amarinder Singh resigned, after raising serious accusations towards the party leaders.