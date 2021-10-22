Refused to replicate sexual acts in videos: 6-year-old girl murdered by 11-year-old porn addicts

Guwahati: Two juveniles aged 11 years, were arrested after they allegedly stoned a six-year-old girl to death for resisting their attempts to replicate sexual acts they had seen in pornographic video clips. The incident happened in Assam’s Nagaon district, where the students, who became porn addicts while using their parent’s mobile phones for online classes, brutally murdered the girl on October 18.

The girl, who was a neighbour of the three accused children, was found unconscious inside the toilet of a stone crushing plant, in front of her house in Kaliabor. The girl was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. ‘Two of the boys first tried to replicate the pornographic acts they had been watching on their mobiles and tried to molest their neighbour’s girl. When she resisted and threatened to tell her parents, they hit her head with a stone and carried her to the toilet in the crusher plant where they hit her again with the stone on her chest. The third child stood guard outside the toilet’, Kaliabor sub-divisional police officer Mrinmoy Das explained.

Another eight-year-old child has also been arrested for helping the other two allegedly murder the girl. Police have also arrested the father of one of the children for trying to conceal the crime and destroy evidence. The three juveniles were produced before the juvenile justice board, after which they were sent to the Jorhat juvenile correctional facility.

