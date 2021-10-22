Singer Parmish Verma gets married to Canadian politician Geet Grewal, shares pics

Singer Parmish Verma recently got married to Canadian politician and lawyer Geet Grewal in a dream-like wedding. The pair exchanged rings on October 16 and he shared the happy news with his fans via a series of photos from their engagement ceremony, which was conducted in Canada. The wedding was a typical Punjabi celebration that lasted for many days following the engagement party. Parmish’s pre-wedding festivities began with a mehendi ceremony, followed by a haldi ceremony, which was attended by close friends and family.

At the ceremony, Geet looked angelic in a bridal gown. She wore a red lehenga with elaborate jewellery, while Parmish wore a crimson turban that matched the bride’s lehenga. The singer donned a cream coloured sherwani with embellishments. The pair captioned photos of themselves from their wedding with the hashtag ‘P&G,’ which stands for Parmish & Geet. The singer also expressed gratitude for everyone’s well wishes. ‘Thank you for your blessings and warm wishes,’ he wrote on Instagram Story.

A day before his wedding, Parmish had written that he might not be able to upload all of the wedding photos right away because he wants to experience the best moments of his life without interruption.

Shortly after the wedding, Geet took her husband’s surname and added Verma to her maiden name, while the Parmish changed his status to ‘No More Shada.’