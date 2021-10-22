State Congress working president Pradeep Majhi resigns

Cuttack: Putting Congress in shock, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) working president and former MP Pradeep Majhi resigned from the party’s primary membership. He sent the resignation letter to AICC president Sonia Gandhi. He accused that Congress is lacking enthusiasm.

‘The organization of the party was extremely well managed by your dynamic leadership which gradually declined due to recalcitrant persons occupying pivotal posts at different levels, and now the party has almost lost its credibility which may take a long time to revive. Have a great desire to serve my people, in whatever position I am, which is now lacking in the Congress party’, Pradeep Majhi said in the letter.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn refuses to reschedule ad shoot with Shah Rukh Khan

As per reports, Pradeep Majhi will join the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD). He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Nabarangpur in 2009. He lost the elections in 2014 and 2019 to BJD’s Balabhadra Majhi and Ramesh Majhi respectively.