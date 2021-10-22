These Indians will top the tables: Brett Lee predicts the top scorer and wicket taker in T20 WC

Dubai: Former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee predicts that Team India will be the number one contender to win the T20 World Cup hosted by BCCI, in UAE and Oman. Ahead of the start of the tournament, this legendary Aussies player believes that sub-continental teams will hold an edge in these conditions but the IPL experience will help players from other countries.

‘I think India are probably the favourites with their top four or five batters and their bowling attack. I have KL Rahul down as the top run-scorer in the tournament and Mohammed Shami to be the leading wicket-taker, purely going on the last few months. So if they deliver and India has one of the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers, it’s a good start,’ Brett Lee wrote in his column for ICC.

Speaking on Australia’s chances of lifting their maiden T20 World Cup title, Lee feels despite the tough road ahead this side has the potential to take it all the way, adding that David Warner will be the key player for Australia going into the tournament.

The tournament has already started with its first round where teams like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Ireland are battling it out with Associate nations for 4 spots, while the top nations in pool A and B are going on with their warm-up matches.