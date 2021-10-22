When SRK revealed why he will always be grateful to Chunky Pandey

We know Ananya Pandey and Suhana Khan are close friends because of their viral photos and videos on social media. The two ladies are frequently spotted together at parties and on holidays. Ananya and Suhana’s childhood relationship has spread to their families as well. Their fathers, Chunky Pandey and Shah Rukh Khan are also from the 1980s.

If you are new to Bollywood trivia, here’s why SRK has often expressed gratitude to Chunky, whom he considers one of his closest and longest friends.

Shah Rukh Khan presented the reality program ‘India Poochega Sabse Shaana Kaun’ in the past. The 20-episode show premiered on &TV in 2015 and in one of the episodes, King Khan disclosed an intriguing anecdote that demonstrated why Chunky is so important to him.

Shah Rukh Khan is a self-made superstar in India. He achieved fame after a long struggle. And it was Chunky, who played an instrumental role in getting him through the circuits of Bollywood.

SRK said on the show that when he first came to Mumbai in the 1980s, Chunky provided him with housing and even introduced him to his industry buddies. At that time, Chunky was a popular name and mentioning this story left Shah Rukh emotional.

Shah Rukh Khan and Chunky Pandey have maintained their friendship throughout the years. Not just Ananya and Suhana, but also their moms Gauri Khan and Bhavna Pandey, are quite close. Gauri even made an appearance in Bhavna’s Netflix series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.