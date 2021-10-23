3 killed, 8 injured in auto-car collision

Raipur: In a tragic incident, 3 people were killed and 8 others were injured as an auto-rickshaw collided with a car. The accident took place between Kodva and Rakhi villages in Bemetara district, Chhattisgarh.

The passengers in the auto were returning to Bhilai after attending a post-death programme in Thathapur village. The car was going to Durg.

The two passengers in the the car Geeta Manikpuri (55) and Bahadur Das (55) died on the spot, while car driver Parmeshwar Sen (36) succumbed to his injuries when he was being shifted to Raipur for treatment.

Of the eight injured victims, two are critically injured and have been referred to Raipur.