Ananya Panday questioned by NCB for 4 hours on 2nd day, called again on Monday

The NCB summoned Bollywood star Ananya Panday for the second time on Friday. She was interrogated for four hours in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case in which Aryan Khan was detained. On Thursday, she was questioned for two hours and will be summoned again on Monday.

Ananya Panday arrived at the NCB office with her father Chunky Pandey at 2.30 pm on Friday. While NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede questioned Ananya, Chunky waited outside. The agency took Ananya’s laptop and cellphone after conducting a raid at her home on Thursday.

According to sources, NCB revealed Ananya’s conversations with Aryan Khan, in which the latter inquired whether she could make drug arrangements. Ananya allegedly said, ‘I will raise’ the matter. Ananya stated she was merely kidding with Aryan about the talk when asked about it. As per NCB, the two often discussed narcotics on chat.

‘The chats recovered from Aryan Khan’s mobile phone reveal that in the year 2018-19, she helped supply drugs to Aryan thrice by providing him the numbers of drug dealers,’ NCB said.

She was summoned to give her statement on Friday. She was questioned if she uses drugs or had used drugs with Aryan Khan or their suppliers and so forth. Ananya has refuted all of the accusations and said that she has never used or supplied drugs. ‘Just because she is being questioned does not mean she’s an accused,’ an NCB officer said.