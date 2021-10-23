Arjun Kapoor pens hearty Bday post for Malaika Arora, Kareena’s tweet grabs attention

Actor Arjun Kapoor has shared a romantic picture with a heart-warming note on the birthday of Malaika Arora. Their friends, fans and family members made it all the more special by extending wishes on the post, but Kareena’s comment was more attention grabbing.

Malaika, wearing a black spaghetti top and white skirt, and sitting on a chair besides Arjun, is seen kissing him on the cheek while holding a drink in one hand. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Arjun captioned, ‘On this day or any other all I want is to make you smile…May this year you smile the mostest…’ Malaika replied in the comments section by noting, ‘Clearly I am making you smile in this pic’.

‘I want photo credit Arjun kapoor ji’, Kareena’s comment read. Arjun reacted to her comment on his Instagram Stories and wrote, ‘@kareenakapoorkhan I am only asking you to take my pictures now…Blocking your dates for 2 / 3 photoshoots…at mehboob as always.’ Kareena further wished her best friend Malaika through her Insta stories.

Malaika and Arjun reportedly started dating in 2018. The actress was previously married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan, and got divorced in 2017.

