‘BJP dishonoured the verdict of people’: Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata: TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee accused that BJP has dishonoured the people’s verdict. The Lok Sabha MP from Diamond Harbour said that BJP imposed a by poll in Shantipur and Dinhata as the BJP MLAs resigned to retain their MP seats. The TMC leader claimed that BJP is seeking votes again in those two seats and they will be rejected by people.

The BJP, which won 77 seats in the state’s general elections held in May, is now left with an effective strength of 71 MLAs. The TMC, on the other hand, have increased its numbers from 213 to 215 by winning two seats in Murshidabad where elections could not be held because of the death of two candidates.

By poll will be held in four seats in the state on October 30. The BJP has fielded Joy Saha (Khardah), Palash Raha (Gosaba), Niranjan Biswas (Shantipur) and Ashok Mandal (Dinhata) as its candidates, while the Trinamool has named former MLA Udayan Guha (Dinhata), state agriculture minister Sovandeb Chatterjee (Khardah), Brajakishore Goswami (Shantipur) and Subrata Mondal (Gosaba) as its candidates.