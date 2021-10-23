CISCE released revised datasheet for Class 10, Class 12 examinations

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the revised data sheet for first term board exams for class 10 and 12. The examinations will be conducted offline.

The examinations for class 10 will begin from November 29 and for class 12 (ISC) from November 22. The exams will conclude on December 16 and 20 respectively. The Class 10 exams will be held from 11 am, all the papers of Class 12 exams will be conducted from 2 pm. The question papers and the answer booklets, however will be provided 10 minutes in advance.

The class 10 and 12 exams were scheduled to begin from November 15 and 16, respectively. The CISCE had earlier reduced the syllabi for various subjects in Class 10 and Class 12 students due to Covid-19.