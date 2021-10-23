‘Congress, Samajwadi Party and BSP against Lord Ram’: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has accused Congress, Samajwadi Party and BSP of being against Lord Ram. Yogi said that those who are not the well wishers of Lord Ram can never be the well-wisher of the Hindu community.

He urged the people of the state to keep a distance from these three political parties to usher in a bright future for the coming generations. Yogi also alleged that under the previous governments, there were riots before Hindu festivals and masses were unable to celebrate and and had to live in fear in the shadow of curfew and all this has stopped when the BJP government came to power in the state.

The BJP leader also criticized Samajwadi Party for creating hurdles in the path of construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Yogi claimed that the BJP govt has started its construction and it is going on in full flow.