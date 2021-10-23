Do not visit police station after 5pm: BJP’s Baby Rani Maurya ignites controversies

Varanasi: BJP national vice president and former Uttarakhand governor, Baby Rani Maurya has asked women not to visit police stations after 5 pm and after it gets dark. She further asked women to take male acquaintances with them while going to police stations, due to safety and security reasons.

The statement was made while addressing a group of women in Bajardiha area of Varanasi on Friday, where she also explained about the steps taken by BJP government in state to improve the security of women. ‘A woman officer and a sub-inspector definitely sit (at the helpdesk) in the police station. But I will definitely say one thing that never go to a police station after 5 pm and after the dark. Go (to police station) next morning and take your brother, husband or father along, if it is necessary’, BJP leader said. The senior leader also asked people to lodge a complaint with district magistrate or chief minister, if the ground level officers were not listening to them.

The comment was widely criticised by the leaders of opposition parties, who slammed that this exposed the state of affairs in Uttar Pradesh. AAP UP spokesperson Mukesh Singh said that Maurya has exposed the reality of the state. ‘The BJP government in UP has failed in controlling crime. Everyone knows how cops behave with ordinary citizens when they visit a police station with a complaint. Maurya is acquainted with this reality’, he added.

Meanwhile, Maurya defended her comments and said ‘I was in a Dalit settlement in Banaras recently on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti. There were Dalit and Muslim sisters in that programme. I was giving them information about chief minister Yogi ji’s and PM Modi ji’s government schemes. I also told that there is also a system of fast track courts where women get quick justice. Yogi government and PM Modi-led government are working continuously for women’s safety and self-reliance. The opposition simply twisted my statement’, Maurya claimed.