Fiancée killed a month after wife’s murder; Punjabi teacher arrested

Patiala: A 40-year-old online mathematics teacher was arrested in Punjab, which led to the unravelling of two blind murder cases in the state. Patiala SSP Harcharan Singh Bhullar said that the accused, Navinderpritpal Singh, son of a retired Lieutenant Colonel, used nitrogen gas to kill his fiancée and first wife within the gap of a month.

Bhullar said the accused killed his fiancée, Chupinder Pal Kaur of Bathinda, on October 13, just a week before their marriage. Chupinder had reached Patiala on October 11 for her pre-wedding shopping, but was reportedly murdered two days later. CIA incharge Shamminder Singh said the accused misled the police by concocting a story that Chupinder had fought with him and had left on October 14. He added that it was a planned murder as the accused had already dug a pit in his bedroom to dispose of her body. ‘After killing her, the accused covered the pit with tiles and then put a carpet over it’, Shamminder said.

The police said the accused during interrogation revealed that he had followed the same modus operandi while killing his first wife Sukhdeep Kaur , last month. The accused has confessed the crime, and said that killed her using nitrogen gas. After she was found dead, he convinced everyone that she had died of a heart attack.

‘The accused said he killed both women as he was under stress due to multiple marriages. He is under a six-day police remand now. The family members of the accused only knew about his first marriage. He never involved his family in any marriage-related ritual. His family had no idea that he was engaged to another woman until he was arrested’, police officials said. They added that he had married a third woman in 2018 and was currently living with her at a rented accommodation in Patiala city.

Another case of a woman who had committed suicide outside the residence of the accused in 2014 will also be investigated along with this case, police added.