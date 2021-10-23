Free Android 12 update is available: Check full list of eligible smartphones

New Delhi: The free Android 12 update is officially available. The new operating system includes a number of new features, performance improvements, and security changes. The Android 11 upgrade is available for Google Pixel smartphones, which means that if you have a Pixel 3 series smartphone or later, you can get Android 12 right immediately.
Also Read: Amazon Prime to hike its subscription rate in India: Here is the new rate
List of phones that can download free Android 12 update:
Pixel 3
Pixel 3a
Pixel 4
Pixel 4a
Pixel 4a 5G
Pixel 5
Pixel 5a 5G
List of manufacturers who will be rolling out Android 12 update:
Samsung
Oppo
Realme
Vivo
Xiaomi
Asus
Motorola
Post Your Comments