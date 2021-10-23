Free Android 12 update is available: Check full list of eligible smartphones

New Delhi: The free Android 12 update is officially available. The new operating system includes a number of new features, performance improvements, and security changes. The Android 11 upgrade is available for Google Pixel smartphones, which means that if you have a Pixel 3 series smartphone or later, you can get Android 12 right immediately.

List of phones that can download free Android 12 update:

Pixel 3

Pixel 3a

Pixel 4

Pixel 4a

Pixel 4a 5G

Pixel 5

Pixel 5a 5G

List of manufacturers who will be rolling out Android 12 update:

Samsung

Oppo

Realme

Vivo

Xiaomi

Asus

Motorola