Free Android 12 update is available: Check full list of eligible smartphones

Oct 23, 2021, 12:23 am IST

New Delhi: The  free Android 12 update is officially available. The new operating system includes a number of new features, performance improvements, and security changes. The Android 11 upgrade is available for Google Pixel smartphones, which means that if you have a Pixel 3 series smartphone or later, you can get Android 12 right immediately.

List of phones that can download free Android 12 update:

Pixel 3
Pixel 3a
Pixel 4
Pixel 4a
Pixel 4a 5G
Pixel 5
Pixel 5a 5G

List of manufacturers who will be rolling out Android 12 update:

Samsung
Oppo
Realme
Vivo
Xiaomi
Asus
Motorola

