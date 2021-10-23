Gang violence in Sweden: Young rapper shot dead.

Einar, one of most popular rappers in Sweden, was shot dead late Thursday in Stockholm, escalating concerns over gang-related violence in the Nordic country in recent years.

Einar, whose true name was Nils Gronberg, was murdered in the wealthy Stockholm district of Hammarby Sjostad and no arrests are made so far.

Einar was abducted and tortured by rival rappers in a previous incident last year. Several persons were sentenced to prison for their roles in the kidnapping, including Yasin Byn, another of Sweden’s most successful rappers.

Gronberg, who debuted at the age of 16, released four albums, racked up tens of millions of plays on streaming services, and received several of the Swedish Grammy and other honours.

The main opposition party’s law and order spokesperson, Johan Forsell, said that it was time to put an end to gang crime in Sweden.

Sweden has been plagued by gang violence for years, and during the last two decades, the country has gone from having one of the lowest rates of gun crime in Europe to having one of the highest.