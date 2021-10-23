Hyderabad court slams Samantha’s request for urgent hearing of defamation case

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently filed defamation lawsuits against various Youtube channels and individuals for spreading rumours about her personal life in connection with her divorce from spouse Naga Chaitanya, has got harsh criticism from a Hyderabad court.

Samantha might seek an apology from the owners of the concerned Youtube channels, persons and media outlets rather than bringing defamation lawsuits, said Kukatpally court in Hyderabad. ‘Celebrities share the details about their personal lives in the public domain and they then file defamation suits,’ the court added.

Samantha’s lawyer, Murali, had asked the court to hear Samantha’s case on an urgent basis, prompting the bizarre and unsettling remarks. The additional district judge, who appeared irritated by the lawyer’s request, stated categorically that the plea will be heard at the right time. ‘In court, everyone is equal before the law. There is no sense of some being high and others being low. We will hear your (Samantha) case as per the procedure,’ the judge said.

Samantha has sued Suman TV, Telugu Popular TV and attorney Dr CL Venkatrao, alleging that they were streaming poisonous content about her.

Also Read: Film doesn’t stereotype Tamilians: ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’ maker

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya confirmed their split in a joint social media post earlier this month. Both of them stated that they will remain close friends and requested fans and the media to respect their privacy during these trying times.

As media publications speculated on many aspects of her personal life, the 34-year-old actress was quickly held accountable for the divorce. According to some Youtube channels and social media sources, Samantha did not want children and even had an abortion.