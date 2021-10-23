India is still great; but Centre has been, and will remain as a failure: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the central government, alleging that it failed the country with farmers upset, soaring inflation, and the borders witnessing clashes. The Congress posted a video on twitter, that featured the farmers, border clashes and high inflation, and used the hash-tag “#ModiHoshMeinAao” to draw Prime Minister’s attention to these issues.

On his tweet, Gandhi said that the BJP government has been a failure and will continue to be so. ‘The farmers are upset, Inflation has touched the sky, and there is clash at the borders. India is still great. But the central government has been a failure and will remain a failure,’ he said in a tweet in Hindi, along with the hash tag ‘BJPfailsIndia’. The post further said that ‘PM Modi needs a reality check’.

Also read: Democracy was restricted to a few families; Scrapping of Article 370 brought it to grassroots level: Amit Shah

The Congress has been constantly criticising the BJP and PM Modi over high inflation including soaring fuel prices and also over farmers’ issues recently.