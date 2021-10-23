India’s official movie to Oscars 2022 announced

New Delhi: Tamil film ‘Koozhangal (Pebbles)’ will be the official entry of India to Oscars 2022. This was announced by the 15-member selection committee headed by Shaji N Karun. Around 14 films including Malayalam film Nayattu, Tamil film Mandela and Hindi film Sardar Udham were included in the list. The decision to select Koozhangal for the Oscars 2022 was unanimous.

The Tamil film which depicts the relationship between a father, who is a drunkard, and his son is directed by debutant PS Vinothraj. The film is produced by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Rowdy Pictures banner. The film had earlier won the prestigious Tiger Award at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam this year.The film has Chellapandi and Karuththadaiyaan in lead roles.

There’s a chance to hear this! “And the Oscars goes to …. ?????? “ Two steps away from a dream come true moment in our lives …. ???????????#Pebbles #Nayanthara @PsVinothraj @thisisysr @AmudhavanKar @Rowdy_Pictures Can’t be prouder , happier & content ? pic.twitter.com/NKteru9CyI — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) October 23, 2021

Last year, Malayalam movie Jallikattu, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, was named as India’s official entry to the Oscar Awards.