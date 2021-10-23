Know how to change address in Aadhaar Card

New Delhi: Aadhar Card is most important document in India and for getting all most all government services the card is necessary. The card issued by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

But most people do not know how to change the address in the card if you had shifted from a home to another. But it is very easy to change the address in the card. For changing the address on Aadhaar Card, all cardholders need to do is visit the official UIDAI website and upload the required document.

Also Read: Free Android 12 update is available: Check full list of eligible smartphones

Here are the steps to update the address on Aadhaar Card:

Step 1: Visit the official UIDAI web portal which is https://uidai.gov.in/.

Step 2: Click on ‘My Aadhaar’ from the drop-down menu on the top left corner of the website.

Step 3: On the next page, select the ‘Update Demographics Data Online’ option from the drop-down menu on the top left corner. You can find the option under the ‘Update Aadhaar section’.

Step 4: Tap on the ‘Proceed to Update Aadhaar’ link.

Step 5: Enter the necessary information as asked in the provided boxes.

Step 6: Enter Aadhaar number and verify the details via captcha verification.

Step 7: After OTP verification, select the ‘demographics data’ option.

Step 8: On the next page, update your address details and click on the ‘Proceed’ button.

Step 9: Upload the scanned colour copies of verification documents to authenticate your update request.

Step 10: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Here’s a list of documents that are accepted by UIDAI as proof of address (POA):

Passport

Bank Statement/ Passbook

Post Office Account Statement/ Passbook

Ration Card, Voter ID

Driving License

Government Photo ID cards/ service photo identity card issued by PSU

Electricity Bill (not older than 3 months)

Water Bill (not older than 3 months)

Telephone Landline Bill (not older than 3 months)

Property Tax Receipt (not older than 1 year)

Credit Card Statement (not older than 3 months)

Insurance Policy