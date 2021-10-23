Pfizer vaccine for children shows 90.7% efficacy in trials.

In a clinical trial of children aged from 5 to 11, the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine showed 90.7 percent efficacy against the coronavirus, the US based company said on Friday.

Pfizer claimed in the briefing documents filed at the United States Food and Drug Administration that 16 children in the trial who received a placebo had COVID-19, compared to the three who were immunised.

More than twice as many children were administered with placebo, in a total of 2268 participants in which the vaccine showed an efficacy better than 90 percent.

The primary goal of Pfizer’s clinical research in children aged from 5 to 11 was not to determine the efficacy against the virus. Rather, it compared the number of neutralising antibodies elicited by the vaccine in youngsters to the reaction of older adults in their adult study.

Pfizer and BioNTech announced last month that their COVID-19 vaccination elicited a strong immunological response in the children based on these findings.