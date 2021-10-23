Price of match box hiked after 14 years

New Delhi: The price of match box has been hiked after 14 years. This was announced by The All India Chamber of Matches. The decision was been taken after taking into consideration the rising inflation.

A matchbox, now available for Re 1, will cost Rs 2 from December 1. The last time the price was revised was in 2007 — from 50 paise to Re 1. Prior to that, the cost of each matchbox was increased from 25 paise to 50 paise in 1995.

According to matchbox manufacturers, 14 different types of raw materials are required to make a matchbox. The prices of many such materials have more than doubled in the past 14 years, leading to an increase in matchbox manufacturing costs.

Also Read: WhatsApp to roll out new ‘Undo’ feature

The price of Red Phosphorus has increased from Rs 425 to Rs 810 while wax rates have increased from Rs 58 to Rs 80. The cost of the Outer Box Board has increased from Rs 36 to Rs 55 and the inner box board’s rate has increased from Rs 32 to Rs 58.

At present, Tamil Nadu is a major supplier of matchboxes across the country. Around 320 manufacturing units and over 1500-Job work units function in the state . The sector provides jobs to more than 4 lakh people both directly and indirectly. Women constitute 90% of the workforce.