Samantha Ruth Prabhu visits Beatles Ashram in Rishikesh, shares pics

Telugu actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is on a vacation in Rishikesh. The star has been posting pictures on social media. Samantha mentioned in her most recent Instagram post that she visited an ashram that formerly housed The Beatles.

The actress shared images of herself wearing a blue-white checkered dress with a flowery stole and wrote: ‘To stand where the Beatles once did At Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s ashram where they practised ‘Transcendental Meditation ‘ and wrote some of their famous songs.. 48 of them .. I mean #fangirlforever #apieceofmychildhood #thebeatlesinrishikesh #1968 #SpiritualIndia #IncredibleIndia.’ Samantha also included several images of The Beatles at the ashram in her post, which was shared on Friday.

See the post here: Samantha Ruth Prabhu visits Beatles Ashram in Rishikesh

Samantha Ruth Prabh confirmed her split from her husband Naga Chaitanya earlier this month. Samantha and Chaitanya shared similar messages on social media, announcing that they were parting ways as husband and wife.

On the professional front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be next seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam. She most recently appeared in the Amazon Prime Video Series, The Family Man 2, in which she played the role of Raji, a rebel.