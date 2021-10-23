Senior terrorist leader killed in air strike

Damascus: Abdul Hamid al-Matar, a senior leader of al-Qaeda was killed in a drone attack by the US forces in Syria. This was announced by Pentagon. The US launched air strikes as a retaliation to attack targeting a base in southern Syria, used by the US-led coalition.

The attack was carried out using an MQ-9 aircraft. There were no known casualties from the strike.

At the end of September, the US killed Salim Abu-Ahmad, another senior Al-Qaeda commander in Syria, in an airstrike near Idlib in the country’s northwest. The civil war in Syria has killed around half a million people since 2011.