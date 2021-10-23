Singapore to allow Indians to enter country

Singapore: Indians will be allowed to enter Singapore from October 26. This was announced by the Health Ministry in the country. All travellers with a 14-day travel history to Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be allowed to enter or transit through Singapore from Wednesday.

Singapore had allowed fully vaccinated travellers from 15 more countries to enter without having to quarantine in dedicated facilities. They include Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates.

Singapore Airlines resumed flight services from Amsterdam and London under vaccinated travel lanes (VTL). Vaccinated expat domestic workers were also allowed to enter.

Meanwhile, the government has announced that from January 1 next year, only fully vaccinated employees or people who have recovered will be allowed to return to workspaces.