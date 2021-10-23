State government extends Covid lockdown

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government extended the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown till November 15. The government also announced some relaxations in the restrictions. The decision was taken after high-level Covid review meeting chaired by Chief Minister M.K.Stalin.

Shops and restaurants will be allowed to function after 11 pm. Offline classes in schools will also be allowed from November 1 on a rotational basis for classes 1 to 8. Standalone bars have been allowed to open.

Also Read: CISCE released revised datasheet for Class 10, Class 12 examinations

Cinema theatres can operate with 100% occupancy. Inter-State AC buses, except busses from Kerala, are allowed to occupy on 100% capacity from November 1

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu reported 306 new Covid-19 cases, 17 deaths, and 1,374 recoveries. The overall infection tally now stands at 26,94,089 and death toll at 36,004.