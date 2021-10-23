T20 World Cup: Pakistan announces their team for match against India

Dubai: ICC T20 world Cup will begin on Sunday. In the opening match arch rival India and Pakistan will face each other. The match will be held at Dubai International Stadium.
Pakistan Cricket Board has announced its squad for their game against India.
Full team:
1) Babar Azam (c)
2) Mohammad Rizwan (wk)
3) Fakhar Zaman
4) Mohammad Hafeez
5) Shoaib Malik
6) Asif Ali
7) Imad Wasim
8) Shadab Khan
9) Hasan Ali
10) Shaheen Afridi
11) Haris Rauf
12) Haider Ali
India vs Pakistan T20I statistics :
Total matches 8
India won 6
Pakistan won 1
Tied 1
Most runs/ Top run-getters :
India:
Player name Innings/ Runs
Virat Kohli 6/ 254
Yuvraj Singh 8/ 155
Gautam Gambhir 5/ 139
Pakistan:
Player name Innings/ Runs
Shoaib Malik 8/164
Mohammad Hafeez 7/ 156
Umar Akmal 6/ 103
Pakistan's 12 for their #T20WorldCup opener against India.#WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/vC0czmlGNO
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 23, 2021
