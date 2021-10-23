T20 World Cup: Pakistan announces their team for match against India

Dubai: ICC T20 world Cup will begin on Sunday. In the opening match arch rival India and Pakistan will face each other. The match will be held at Dubai International Stadium.

Pakistan Cricket Board has announced its squad for their game against India.

Also Read: iPhone SE3 launch timeline is out. Here’s what you need to know

Full team:

1) Babar Azam (c)

2) Mohammad Rizwan (wk)

3) Fakhar Zaman

4) Mohammad Hafeez

5) Shoaib Malik

6) Asif Ali

7) Imad Wasim

8) Shadab Khan

9) Hasan Ali

10) Shaheen Afridi

11) Haris Rauf

12) Haider Ali

India vs Pakistan T20I statistics :

Total matches 8

India won 6

Pakistan won 1

Tied 1

Most runs/ Top run-getters :

India:

Player name Innings/ Runs

Virat Kohli 6/ 254

Yuvraj Singh 8/ 155

Gautam Gambhir 5/ 139

Pakistan:

Player name Innings/ Runs

Shoaib Malik 8/164

Mohammad Hafeez 7/ 156

Umar Akmal 6/ 103