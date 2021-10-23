‘Union government is trying to confuse people’: Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury on Covid vaccination

Kolkata: Senior Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury alleged that the Union government is trying to confuse the people with Covid-19 vaccination figures. The leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha said that the government is projecting the administration of 100 crore vaccine doses in a way it looks like 100 crore people have been vaccinated.

‘On completion of 100 crore vaccine doses, 100 places were lit up. And the prime minister is trying to send across the message that 100-crore people have been fully vaccinated. This is not the fact’, said the Congress leader in a video posted on Facebook. He said that out of India’s 139 crore population 106 crore are adults and only 29 crore has been fully vaccinated. It comes around just 21% of the entire population.

The total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 100 crore on Thursday.