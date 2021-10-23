United States would aid Taiwan for defence, says Joe Biden.

The President of the United States, Joe Biden said in a statement on Thursday that America will aid Thailand to defend the island that was claimed by China as its own. Later, on Thursday, the White House announced that the policy towards the island had not changed.

When asked if the United States would come to Taiwan’s defence at CNN town hall, Biden affirmed that United States had a commitment to do that. Taiwan had recently complained about the rising military and political pressure from Beijing to embrace Chinese sovereignty.

While the United States is bound by law to equip Taiwan with the means to defend itself, it has long maintained a policy of ‘strategic ambiguity’ on whether America would intervene militarily or not, to protect Taiwan if it was attacked by China.

After the president appeared to hint that the United States would defend Taiwan if it were attacked, in August, an official from Biden administration said that America’s position on the island had not changed.