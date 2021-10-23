UP Polls: Kejriwal to visit Ayodhya, Ram Lalla temple on October 26

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday announced that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be visiting Ayodhya on October 26 and offer puja at the Ram Lalla temple. Kejriwal’s visit to Uttar Pradesh, where election campaigns are being initiated, comes at a time when AAP has been striving to expand its base in the state through a series of ‘Tiranga yatras’.

‘Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will visit Ayodhya ahead of Diwali. On October 26, he will visit Ayodhya and offer prayers at the Ram Lalla temple, AAP tweeted. Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has been largely driving the party’s poll campaign in the state. While Kejriwal has many times visited the other poll-bound states including Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Gujarat, where the AAP is trying to emerge as a serious player, he have not been prominently seen during campaigns in UP.

Also read: BSP demands 6-month ban on pre-poll surveys for UP elections

His last visit to UP was in February when the AAP had organized a ‘mahapanchayat’ at Meerut, demanding the repeal of the three farm laws. In September, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had visited Ayodhya and visited the Ram Lalla temple and Hanumangarhi. Along with AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, he had also taken out a ‘Tiranga yatra’ at Ayodhya. Kejriwal had welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya title suit case, and announced that the Ram Lalla temple will be brought under the Delhi government’s pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens.