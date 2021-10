Veteran actress and Mehmood’s sister Minoo Mumtaz passes away

Minoo Mumtaz alias Malikunnisa Ali, Mehmood’s sister and legendary actress, passed away today in Toronto, Canada due to cancer related complications. The actress lived with her┬áhusband, Sayyed Ali Akbar, their son, and three daughters.

Her nephew Naushad confirmed the news, saying: ‘Since she was old, 80 plus, there wasn’t much to be done. She was one of the loveliest people I had ever met.’

Anwar Ali, her younger brother, who has also worked in films and is now a producer, wrote: ‘Regret to inform that my loving sister Minoo Mumtaz, passed away (in Canada) a few minutes ago… Deep gratitude to the film fraternity, press, media, fans, friends, for decades of love and adulation showered upon her.’

Also Read: Ananya Panday questioned by NCB for 4 hours on 2nd day, called again on Monday

Malikunnisa Ali is the younger sister of the notable comedian, Mehmood Ali. Mehmood’s sister-in-law, Meena Kumari renamed her Minoo. Sakhi Hateem, Black Cat, C.I.D., Howrah Bridge, Kaagaz Ke Phool and Chaudhvin Ka Chand were among the Hindi films in which she starred.