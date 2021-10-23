WhatsApp to roll out new ‘Undo’ feature

New Delhi: World’s most popular social media messaging app, WhatsApp will soon launch a new feature. The new ‘Undo’ feature will allow users to quickly delete the Statuses that were uploaded mistakenly.

WABetaInfo reported that the new ‘Undo’ button will be located on the opposite side of the ‘Status Sent’ button. This location of the ‘Undo’ button will make it easier for users to delete the status before it’s finally uploaded.

The social media platform had earlier launched a new feature that will allow the users to listen to their voice messages before sending them. WhatsApp is also testing several other new features. The app is also working on Undo and Redo buttons for the image edit option. The upcoming feature will make image editing on WhatsApp easier.