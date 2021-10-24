Civilian killed in firing incident in Shopian district

Srinagar: A civilian identified as Shahid Ahmad was killed in a firing incident in the Shopian district, Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. Police is investigating about the incident.

Earlier in the day, three security personnel and an arrested Pakistani terrorist affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were injured when terrorists opened fire on a joint search party inside a forest in the Poonch district.

Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region have witnessed a rise in infiltration attempts since June this year, resulting in the killing of nine terrorists in separate encounters.