Four dead in Mexico, in a gang shootout.

Officials said that three members of the powerful gang called Gulf Cartel and a bystander were killed in a car chase and shooting between gang members and security forces near Mexico’s northern border, on Saturday.

According to officials from the northern state of Tamaulipas, the incident began on Friday evening in the border town of Matamoros, when military and law enforcement officers proceeded to stop a few sketchy vehicles.

Gang members opened fire on the security men , created 15 road blocks and burnt down several vehicles.

Matamoros was home to a large camp of refugees from 2019 until March, this year, who were required to remain in Mexico while their asylum applications were assessed in the United States under a Trump-era policy known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP).

It was Matamoros’ second significant event in less than a week. Videos posted to social media last Sunday showed a line of automobiles rushing across the city while gunfire and bullets flew.

President Joe Biden has tried to end the programme, but for the time being, his government is following a court order to keep it in force since around mid-November.