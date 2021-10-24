Kerala govt to probe case of CPI(M) leader giving up grandson for adoption

The Kerala government, led by the CPI(M), went into damage control mode on Saturday as the alleged forced separation of an infant from his mother, turned into controversy even as the aggrieved woman sat in protest outside the secretariat.

According to Women and Family Welfare Minister, Veena George, the state will take Anupama S Chandran’s demand for her child to the family court. She stated that the court would be notified before the adoption requirements are finished. It will also contain information regarding the government’s probe into the adoption of the infant.

Anupama, 23, who protested in front of the state secretariat on Saturday, demanding her son be returned, has also been granted legal support by the state women’s commission. She calmed down once the administration committed to investigate her request.

She claims that her parents, local CPI(M) leaders, forcefully removed her son three days after his birth in October last year. They claimed the kid was illegitimate since Chandran’s boyfriend, Ajith Kumar, a DYFI activist, was married to Nasiya, another DYFI worker at that time.

Anupama further said that her parents faked paperwork with the help of the CPI(M) to ease the baby’s abandonment at a government shelter, opening the way for his adoption. Nasiya, on the other side, informed reporters that Anupama had consented to give her kid up for adoption.

‘She agreed to give her child up for adoption realising I would not end my marriage. I knew about their relationship and Ajith mentally tortured me to get divorced. It was only after the divorce that she raised the demand,’ Nasiya said.