Mahzooz draw: Expat wins 50 million UAE dirham

Dubai: An Asian expat has won 50 million UAE dirham at the Mahzooz Draw. Six others have won 333,333 UAE dirham each and 185 people won 1000 UAE dirhams. 3,456 people won 35 UAE dirhams.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.

Also Read: T20 World Cup: Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets

The next weekly live draw will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 9pm UAE time.