‘Mamata Banerjee is a middleman of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’: Congress MP

Kolkata: Congress MP from West Bengal Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury launched severe criticism against Mamata Banerjee and accused that the TMC leader is helping BJP by opposing Congress.

The senior Congress leader also called the West Bengal Chief Minister as a ‘middleman of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’ and said that they had an agreement that Delhi will be ruled by BJP and West Bengal by TMC.

Earlier on yesterday, the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha said that the Union government is projecting the administration of 100 crore vaccine doses in a way like 100 crore people have been vaccinated.