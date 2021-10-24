Newlywed bride drowns as her car sinks into stagnant rainwater

In a terrible occurrence in Tirupati on Friday, a newlywed woman died after the car which she was travelling sank into stagnant rain water.

According to police, seven family members from Raichur, Karnataka, including the new bride, were travelling to Tirupati’s Lord Venkateshwara Temple when the accident occurred under a bridge near West Church. Due to severe rains, numerous roads in Tirupati were flooded and the car’s driver, unaware of the depth of the stagnant water, drove into it.

Six members of the family, including a toddler, were rescued by SV University police, but Sandhya, the newlywed woman, died on the spot. The rescued youngster was sent to a government hospital to be treated. A case has been filed and an investigation has begun by the Tirupati Police Department.