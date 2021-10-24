T20 World Cup: Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets

Dubai: In cricket, Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup. This is the first defeat of Indian team against Pakistan in World cup.

Pakistan crossed victory target of 152 runs posed by India in just 17.5 overs without losing any wickets. For Pakistan Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan hit half centuries. For India, skipper Virat Kohli scored his 29th half-century in T20Is. He was dismissed Shaheen Shah Afridi. Afridi also took the wickets of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon to shoot for ‘Ganapath’ in London

Earlier Pakistan won the toss and elected to field. India have set a target of 152 runs for Pakistan in Dubai.

Brief Score:

India: 151/7 (20 Overs)

Pakistan: 152/0(17.5 Overs)

In another Match, Sri Lanka won the match by five wickets against Bangladesh. Bangladesh have set the target of 172 runs, Sri Lanka achieved the target in 18.5 Overs.